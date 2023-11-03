Goleta man charged with murder in connection to Goleta homicide on Friday

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office detailed that Marino Luis Diaz of Goleta has been charged with murder in the first degree with a special enhancement for personal use of a knife to commit the offense.

Diaz is alleged to have used a knife to kill 57-year-old Efrain Alvarado Morales on the morning of Nov. 1, 2023 detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detailed Friday that the man originally detained as a person of interest in connection with a Goleta homicide investigation was subsequently arrested at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday and is being held without bail in connection with the homicide.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Diaz is scheduled for arraignment on these charges on Nov. 6, 2023 at Santa Barbara County Superior Court at 11 a.m.

This remains an open investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Unit at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by contacting the Sheriff's tipline at 805-681-4171.