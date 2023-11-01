One person detained in connection to homicide investigation in Goleta Wednesday morning

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
today at 10:03 am
Published 10:11 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has detained a person of interest in connection with a homicide investigation on Carson Street between Pine Street and Magnolia in Goleta Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information about this incident will be included in this article when it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

