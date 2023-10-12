Santa Ynez Golden Inn and Village expands to include Harry’s House

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The Golden Inn and Village in Santa Ynez has expanded to serve the elderly in the community with their affordable housing needs.

Construction of Harry's House was completed in August, a partnership of The Rona Barrett Foundation and Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.

Residents have been moving in throughout August and September.

The organizations and community leaders will gather to officially recognize the successful completion of this vital vision to serve vulnerable seniors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, October 13 at Highway 246 at Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services for seniors-in-need.

The Foundation says with the addition of Harry’s House, it expands on its model that could be replicated in communities all around the U.S. as an innovative solution to the lack of affordable housing for low-income seniors.

To learn more visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.