Street Repair Work Continues in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Drivers are advised that temporary delays will occur on Main Street from Palisade Drive to Suey Road in Santa Maria due to the City’s Ongoing Pavement Repair Project.

Main Street repairs began today and are set to continue through Friday, October 6th.

Alternate routes are strongly recommended due to heavy traffic during morning and afternoon hours.

The project includes the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping.

Measure A and gas taxes are being used to fund the project.