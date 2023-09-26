City of Santa Maria water is safe to drink despite smell and taste details Utilities Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department issued a press release reassuring the public that despite unusual odors and taste, the water supply in the City remains safe to drink.

The Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) detailed that high temperatures created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, impacting State Water Project customers including Santa Maria residents.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the unusual taste and smell that people have encountered is due to compounds produced by those algae blooms and organic matter in surface waters, but their presence does not present a health risk to consumers.

People have reported a musty or earthy taste and smell to their water relay Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria detail that the CCWA is increasing its water monitoring and testing as well as initiating additional treatment in water in an attempt to improve the taste and odor of water delivered.

If you have additional questions, they can be directed to the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.