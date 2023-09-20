Lompoc Police arrest two women in connection with March 2022 shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – Detectives with the Lompoc Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman on Monday in connection to a shooting back in March of 2022.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the 18-year-old, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was arrested Monday for Attempted Homicide, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang, and an enhancement for the discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Detectives also arrested a 20-year-old woman at her residence on Wednesday for being an accessory after the fact in connection to the same shooting detail Lompoc Police Department.