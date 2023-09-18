Santa Maria embarks on major street and road repair projects

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has embarked on a major street and road improvement project beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and continuing through the end of January 2024.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of edges of existing pavement, the placement of a hot mix asphalt overlay and then re-striping where the improvement work has been done.

Many of the streets were impacted by the severe winter rain storms earlier this year.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic delays during construction.

Here is a list of most of the streets in Santa Maria involved in the improvement work:

Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road

Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road

Betteravia Road from ‘A’ Street to City Limit near Highway 101

Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street

Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue

Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive

Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street

Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street

Blosser Road From Donovan Road to Betteravia Road

Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

The City said the anticipated $4 million street improvement project will be paid for by Measure A funds and gas taxes.