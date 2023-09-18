Skip to Content
Santa Maria embarks on major street and road repair projects

Lane closures expected for several months during construction
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has embarked on a major street and road improvement project beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and continuing through the end of January 2024.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of edges of existing pavement, the placement of a hot mix asphalt overlay and then re-striping where the improvement work has been done. 

Many of the streets were impacted by the severe winter rain storms earlier this year.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic delays during construction.

Here is a list of most of the streets in Santa Maria involved in the improvement work:

  • Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road
  • Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road
  • Betteravia Road from ‘A’ Street to City Limit near Highway 101
  • Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street
  • Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue
  • Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive
  • Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street
  • Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street
  • Blosser Road From Donovan Road to Betteravia Road
  • Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, when parking and access to streets will be prohibited. 

The City said the anticipated $4 million street improvement project will be paid for by Measure A funds and gas taxes.

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

