Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Supervisors to consider riverbed improvement project near Guadalupe 

KEYT Archive
By
New
Published 5:15 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider a major public works project to improve the flow of the lower reaches of the Santa Maria River near the City of Guadalupe and Highway One.

Heavy and steady rainfall in the past two years has seen the lower reaches of the Santa Maria River burst its banks flooding homes, the state highway and farm fields in Guadalupe and forcing the temporary closure to the Guadalupe Dunes County Park.

County Public Works wants to dig a new pilot channel in the riverbed to reduce the risk of future flooding from rainfall and protect the wastewater treatment plant in the area.

The project is estimated to cost as much as $8 million to complete with the funds coming from various sources.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the SM Riverbed Improvement Project at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content