Foodbank of Santa Barbara County sends relief to Maui wildfire victims

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is sending 17,000 pounds of rice as part of the ongoing relief effort for the victims of the wildfire that devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month including the historic town of Lahaina.

The huge shipment of rice will be delivered on several pallets and is set to depart from the Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse Tuesday afternoon.

It's one of the largest relief efforts by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which is part of the Feeding America Network.

Last week, 26 containers of supplies from food banks and food pantries in the Feeding America Network were shipped out to Maui.