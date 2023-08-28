Skip to Content
Santa Maria gets more development along Betteravia Road

The Betteravia Plaza project includes commercial and residential components.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One of Santa Maria's busiest streets will get even busier with the addition of a planned residential and commercial development that will be built in phases starting in early 2024.

The Betteravia Plaza development has been years in the making and is located at one of the last, large undeveloped parcels of land within city limits along Betteravia Road near the intersection with Blosser Road.

It will include a commercial center, a gas and EV-charging station, car wash and convenience store, residential units, including apartments, and single-family homes.

A new intersection with traffic lights along with other site improvements has already been completed.
Construction is expected to begin once the city's permitting process is finalized.

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

