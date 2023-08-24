ORCUTT, Calif.- Multiple spot fires broke out along Dominion Road in Orcutt on Thursday.

Three Santa Barbara County fire engines contained the brush fires that burned a little over one acre.

The cause is under investigation but fire crews want to remind drivers that a well maintained car can prevent roadside fires.

“Roadside fires are started commonly by poorly maintained vehicles. people who do not maintain those vehicles properly, their catalytic converters can degrade and shoot out some of those hot metals that make up the catalytic converter,” said Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck.

Local fire crews say if you see a small fire, you can put it out with a fire extinguisher or call 911 to get resources to the scene immediately.

Scott Safechuck says wind-driven fires can spread rapidly like the New Cuyama plant fire that burned more than five thousand acres over the weekend.