Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria-Bonita School District provides thousands of daily free meals to students ￼

More than 17,000 students are enrolled in the SMBSD
Keith Carls / KEYT
More than 17,000 students are enrolled in the SMBSD
By
Published 1:19 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has announced its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all schools in the entire district under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). 

Additionally, students participating in after-school programs will receive supper meals at no charge.

Beginning in the school 2022–2023 year, California was the first state in the country to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for school children. 

California’s Universal Meals Program is built on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. 

California’s state meal mandate was expanded to include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch, not just for children from families in financial need, but for all children each school day. 

The California State Legislature allocated funds to provide additional state meal reimbursement to school districts to cover the cost of the Universal Meals Program.

SMBSD has been providing breakfast and lunch at no charge to all SMBSD students under a variety of federal and state eligibility programs since the 2005-2006 school year. 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
back to school
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content