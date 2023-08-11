School zone traffic safety laws enforced for back to school in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The pedestrian safety of thousands of students returning to school is a priority for local law enforcement, public safety agencies and school administrators.

Many of the students are walking on local sidewalks and using marked crosswalks to get to campus.

Local police departments and the CHP are doing what they can to make sure the students arrive and leave campus safely.

Traffic laws in school zones are being enforced with a maximum speed for all vehicles of 25 mph when children are present.

Citations for violations carry steep fines.

Motorists are urged to slow down in school zones and pay careful attention to the roadway for the students and other pedestrians using crosswalks.