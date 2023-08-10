High School in the Santa Maria Valley resumes￼

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Thousands of high school students returned to campus in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District for the first day of school.

Administrators, faculty and staff were ready for the big day including enrolling students.

More than 9,000 students in the SMHUSD returned to the classroom for the first time since before the Summer Recess.

The freshman class at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria is the largest ever with nearly 800 students.

Security at all the SMJUHSD campus sites was ramped up with the help of School Resource Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.