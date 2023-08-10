Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

High School in the Santa Maria Valley resumes￼

Thousands of students come back to four campuses.
Keith Carls / KEYT
Thousands of students come back to four campuses.
By
Published 1:33 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Thousands of high school students returned to campus in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District for the first day of school.

Administrators, faculty and staff were ready for the big day including enrolling students.

More than 9,000 students in the SMHUSD returned to the classroom for the first time since before the Summer Recess.

The freshman class at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria is the largest ever with nearly 800 students.

Security at all the SMJUHSD campus sites was ramped up with the help of School Resource Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
back to school
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content