Sheriff’s office identifies three people killed in Lompoc on Highway 1 Tuesday morning

Published 10:44 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the identities of the three people killed in the crash on Highway 1 in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

The victims were Adelina Cortez Olea 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and 18-year-old Rosalva Chavez Cortez from Santa Maria.

The crash happened around around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday morning when the three victims were traveling southbound on Highway 1 south of Constellation Road in a Kia when the driver drifted into oncoming northbound traffic, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area.

A northbound-driving Chevrolet truck collided into the left side of the Kia resulting in fatal injuries for all three occupants of the Kia and minor injuries for two people in the truck.

For more information on the crash, click here.

