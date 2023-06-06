Skip to Content
Three people have died and two injured after morning traffic collision on Highway 1 in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on northbound Highway 1 around 5:52 a.m. Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of three people traveling in a sedan and two people dealing with minor injuries in a pickup truck.

Highway 1 northbound is closed detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the two people injured were transported to Marian Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and the identities of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been notified.

