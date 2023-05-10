Skip to Content
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Vandenberg

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 launch carrying 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday at 1:09 p.m.

The first stage Falcon 9 booster returned to earth after stage separation to land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

The reusable booster has previously launched one Starlink mission as well as the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission in April of this year.

