Second victim dies, Lompoc Police rule double homicide for April 29 shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – One of the two people reported as shot in an Apr. 30 shooting in Lompoc has died due to their injuries Lompoc Police Department details.

The person initially reported as dead on the scene has been identified as 59-year-old Cassandra Butler and the second person shot on Apr. 30 has been identified by Lompoc Police as 29-year-old Tyree McPherson.

The man already in custody has been booked on a second count of homicide.

On Sunday, Apr. 30, around 3 a.m. Lompoc Police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue.

Once on the scene, Lompoc Police officers located one of the gunshot victims and declared her dead on the scene and the other person was transported for multiple gunshot wounds to an area hospital.

The update provided by Lompoc Police Department today is that that transported person died from their injuries Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.