Two people shot Sunday morning in Lompoc, one person in custody

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two people were shot early Sunday morning and one person is in custody Lompoc Police officers detail.

One of those people shot was reported dead at the scene and the other was transported for multiple gunshot wounds to an area hospital according to Lompoc Police.

Lompoc Police were called to the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue for a reported domestic violence incident around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Lompoc Police are currently conducting an investigation of the events.