Hero’s welcome in Santa Maria for Veterans Honor Flight

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special welcome home ceremony for local veterans is planned Wednesday night at the Santa Maria Airport.

Honor Flight organizers, volunteers and others from the community will gather for the reception for the chartered flight expected to arrive at the Santa Maria Airport just after 7:00 p.m.

It's the first time the annual Honor Flight of the Central Coast has flown out of the Santa Maria Airport.

It's the first chartered flight in the event's history which allowed organizers to triple the number of veterans and caregivers who could participate.

The emotional departure took place at the Santa Maria Airport on Monday morning with family, friends and fellow veterans on hand to wish them a good trip.

During their visit, the veterans visited the War Memorials in Washington D.C. as well as the monuments and other attractions.

Organizers said veterans from World Two, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were on the Honor Flight.

It's an all expenses paid trip including round-trip air fare, ground transportation in Washington D.C., lodging and meals all thanks to generous, year-round donations from across the Central Coast.

Special appreciation goes out to the American Legion Post 66 and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

For more information about Honor Flight Central Coast, how to sign up for future flights, how to volunteer and how to donate, visit their website at www.honorflightccc.org.