56-year-old identified as man killed in Monday night fatal hit and run in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Maria Police Department has identified the pedestrian struck in Monday's fatal hit-and-run near Betteravia & Oakley as 56-year-old Walter Rouse.

A driver of dark-colored sedan did not slow striking and killing Rouse, according to the information provided by SMPD on the night of the incident.

Law enforcement are still investigating and seeking the public's assistance in the locating the driver of the following vehicle.



2005 - 2010 Charcoal Gray Scion TC with a missing driver's side mirror and front driver's side bumper damage.

Anyone with information should call SMPD (805) 928-3781 x2277.