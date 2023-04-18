Santa Maria Police ask community help finding driver in Monday night fatal hit and run

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department said it is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Monday night near the intersection of Betteravia Rd. and Oakley Ave.

SMPD said a dark colored sedan struck and killed a male pedestrian in this intersection at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound on Betteravia Rd.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, and his name is being witheld pending proper notification to his next of kin, according to the police.

SMPD asked that if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2291.

To remain anonymous, call 805-928-3781 and wait for the automated message, then dial COPS (ext. 2677) where you will be sent to a voicemail box and can leave an anonymous message.