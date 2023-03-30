Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Thursday morning

Vandenberg Space Force Base: SrA Rocio Romo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX aborted its Falcon 9 rocket launch just prior to lift-off at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rescheduled mission will launch a layered network of communication satellites into orbit, according to SpaceX.

The first stage booster will return to Vandenberg about seven to eight minutes post-launch, and may create sonic booms heard on the Central Coast. 

For more information, click here.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

