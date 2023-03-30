SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX aborted its Falcon 9 rocket launch just prior to lift-off at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

From SpaceX: Falcon 9 had an auto abort this morning, just prior to T-0. The vehicle and payload are in good health; teams are resetting for a launch attempt tomorrow, March 31 at 7:29 a.m. PT.



In the meantime, here's a photo from this morning!

The rescheduled mission will launch a layered network of communication satellites into orbit, according to SpaceX.

The first stage booster will return to Vandenberg about seven to eight minutes post-launch, and may create sonic booms heard on the Central Coast.

