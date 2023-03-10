Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Published 9:13 am

North Santa Barbara County school closures and openings as Friday storm rolls in

SANTA MARIA & GUADALUPE, Calif.– Here are the current school openings and closures in north Santa Barbara county as of 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Santa Maria-Bonita School District announced all schools are open Friday following some confusion after the SLO County School Superintendent recommended school closures or modifications to the schedule ahead of the storm.

However schools within the Guadalupe Union School District are closed due to weather conditions.

