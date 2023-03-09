SLO County School Superintendent recommends schools modify or close Friday amid storm concerns
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo County School Superintendent suggests schools in the county should modify or close on Friday due to the heavy predicted rainfall.
School schedule modifications and ultimate closures are decided by local school administrations and governering boards.
The full release from the SLO County School Superintendent James Brescia can be found below.
At 11:00 this morning 3/9/23, the County Office of Emergency Services issued a briefing on the upcoming Weather Emergency. It was reported that the weather models indicate intensity and rainfall for this storm similar to that of January 9-10.
Because of safety concerns for students, families, and employees, I recommend that all San Luis Obispo County schools modify schedules or close for Friday, March 10, 2023. The final decision regarding temporary schedule modifications or safety closure rests with the local administration and governing board.
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education works with local and state agencies to provide up-to-date public safety information and coordinate potential school emergency responses. For the latest information on evacuation orders and emergency response, please visit: San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.
Please monitor your local district, charter, private, or parochial school websites for additional information.