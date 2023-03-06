SMHS students attend a play at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre on March 2

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students from Santa Maria High School's Chicano/Latino Studies and Mexican-American/Latino Literature courses attended "The River Bride", a play at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre on Mar. 2.

“We have world-class theatre production right here in Santa Maria. My hope is that our local youth can see themselves as future theatre producers, actors, set designers, etc. We have the talent. All we need is the opportunity and support," said SMHS Chicano/Latino Studies teacher Ricardo Valencia.

The play featured an all-Latino cast, a notable inspiration for future thespians among the 73 high schoolers in attendance.

“I want to be an actor, so the chance to see a play like this is truly inspiring. I really liked the plot twist at the end, as well as all the funny scenes,” said SMHS junior Valeria Ovalle-Arriaga.

Visiting students were also provided a chance to tour the new arts building on Allan Hancock College's campus.