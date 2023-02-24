Allan Hancock College officially opens new Fine Arts Complex

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Feb. 24 for Allan Hancock College's new Fine Arts Complex.

The building opened to students and faculty for the college's spring semester that began in January.

The two-story, 88,000-square-foot facility consolidates all of the college's fine arts and performing arts programs and also boasts a 400-seat music venue, student lounge and a film screening room.

Allan Hancock Board of Trustees President Greg Pensa said, “I am excited for the faculty who have literally been working toward this day for almost three decades. To see their dreams brought to life will always be a highlight of my time as a trustee.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees took self-guided tours and enjoyed live demonstrations and performances by fine arts students and faculty.

“This was definitely worth the wait and far beyond what we could have anticipated,” said Allan Hancock's Fine Arts Department Chair John Hood. “The facility is truly stunning, and a dream come true.”

Ground was broken on the $48 million building on Sep. 30 and it construction was officially completed on Feb. 15.

For more information about the newly opened fine arts building, click here and for more information about Allan Hancock College's Fine Arts program, click here.