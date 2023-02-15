Hancock College celebrates opening of new state-of-the art Fine Arts Complex

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A dream decades in the making has become reality at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

The long-planned new Fine Arts Complex recently opened for instruction, completing a goal of the community college to consolidate all of its fine arts and performing arts programs under one roof.

"To have everyone in one beautiful building is a dream come true," said Allan Hancock College professor and Fine Arts Chair John Hood.

The gleaming two-story 88,00-square-foot building represents a revolutionary step forward for the school, providing classroom and office space for its visual arts, multimedia and applied design, photography, film and video, dance and music programs.

Other amenities located in the modern, sleek facility includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal space, art and pottery studios, student lounge areas and a film screen room.

"The Fine Arts Complex is one of the largest projects our college has taken on and we are incredibly excited to invite the community to come experience it," said Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President, Kevin Walthers, Ph.D. "This complex is not the hub for fine arts learning and collaboration at Hancock and a tremendous asset to the community."

Funding for the approximately $48.4 million facilty was paid through the local voter-approved Bond Measure I.

A groundbreaking was held in September 2020 and the building officially opened to students at the start of the spring semester in January 2023.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled on Friday, Feb. 24 from 4-6 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, self-guided tours and live demonstrations by Hancock students and instructors.