A park in Lompoc reopened today with a brand-new look

LOMPOC, Calif.- Thompson Park includes two playgrounds, one for ages 2 –5 and another for ages 5-12, new pour and play safety surfacing,swings, cornhole and horseshoe pits.

Thompson Park at North "S" street and College Avenue was closed last summer due to unsafe playground equipment. But today the park is now back open again it.

The city says the community played a big role in this project.

The city did community surveys with parks and rec commission and through social media and getting input from the community and what equipment they wanted to see at the park and at the playground.

“We always want to know that our community is able to exercise and get out. And it's good for our parents to play with the kids and kids to play with each other. And so it's really important. So that's been a focus of our city council is to make sure we have funding for our parks moving forward," said Christie Alarcon, City of Lompoc Community Development Director.

City staff hope the community enjoys the new space and takes care of their community park.