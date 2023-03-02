SpaceX designates Friday morning for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has again moved their window for a Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites to Friday, Mar. 3rd at 10:58 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Although the launch window has changed, the mission of bringing 51 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit, remains the same.

Following stage separation, the payload will continue its trajectory into low earth orbit while the first stage rocket will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You, a droneship, waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin around five minutes before launch and can be found here.