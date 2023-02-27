CHP in Buellton offers the community safety tips for driving in winter conditions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Buellton California Highway Patrol offers the community safety tips for those driving in the current winter conditions.

Some people said they will stay off the roads to avoid danger while it rains and even snows on the Central Coast.

Although others don't have a choice and have to commute to and from work during the winter storms.

Buellton CHP Public Information Officer Michael Griffith has safety tips for those on the road.

Safety Tips for Driving in winter conditions:

First make sure the car is driveable through the rain, fog, and or snow. Check tires, lights, and windshield wipers. Assure your car has had a tune-up and the brakes are in good condition. Also, make sure your gas is full in case of an emergency, and keep tire chains if your home or work is near snow areas.

Drive slow. CHP said most of the accidents on the road and in rain conditions are due to high speeds. Slow down, the roads are wet, there may be fallen debris or other clean-up ahead.

High visual horizon. CHP officer said there were mudslides on the 154 and 101 this morning, slow down for Cal trans cleanup and keep an eye out for what's ahead. Call CHP to report debris on the highways.

Road closers have been occurring during the rainfall, you can call Cal Trans to check for open and closed roads.

Don't brake if you hydro-plane. CHP said the first instinct when you lose control of your vehicle may be to brake. He said do not brake, the weight of the car will go to the front wheels and may cause the car to flip or crash. CHP said to just release the accelerator to lose speed and balance the weight between all four tires and gain control of the vehicle.

