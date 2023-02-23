Snow closes Highway 154 at State Route 246 and 192 Junctions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans closed Highway 154 at the State Route 246 and 192 Junctions due to snow as of 12:43 p.m. Thursday.

About 30 to 40 vehicles were reported to be stuck in the snow at 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident report log.

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening. CHP reported that crews are already in the area, working on clean-up.

There is no estimated time of reopening #Hwy154. pic.twitter.com/gwf4R6QlYH — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 23, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Caltrans is using plows to clear the highway. There is no estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/bLQK9nkGzY — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 23, 2023

