Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Snow closes Highway 154 at State Route 246 and 192 Junctions

Caltrans District 5 Twitter

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans closed Highway 154 at the State Route 246 and 192 Junctions due to snow as of 12:43 p.m. Thursday.

About 30 to 40 vehicles were reported to be stuck in the snow at 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident report log.

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening. CHP reported that crews are already in the area, working on clean-up.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For an up-to-date traffic map, click here.

For an interactive map programmed by Caltrans containing your latest road conditions and traffic updates, click here.

With the current storm and changing weather conditions, click here for your most recent forecast.

