Delta High robotics team wins first place and a spot at state-wide competition

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Delta High School robotics team won first place in a VEX skills competition in Bakersfield on Feb. 11.

This is the second Delta High robotics team that has qualified for the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on Mar. 4.

The team's lead mechanic, Serenity Ruvalcaba, said, "I am really happy for us, I am proud of our driver Andrew, and I am excited we won first place to qualify for state and join our other team."

"I am proud, but not surprised by the success of our robotics team. We have some of the most dedicated and talented students anywhere and when they put their minds to a task, they can accomplish great things," said Delta High Principal Nate Maas.