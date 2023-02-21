Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 11:26 pm

Delta High robotics team wins first place and a spot at state-wide competition

SMJUHSD

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Delta High School robotics team won first place in a VEX skills competition in Bakersfield on Feb. 11.

This is the second Delta High robotics team that has qualified for the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on Mar. 4.

The team's lead mechanic, Serenity Ruvalcaba, said, "I am really happy for us, I am proud of our driver Andrew, and I am excited we won first place to qualify for state and join our other team."

"I am proud, but not surprised by the success of our robotics team. We have some of the most dedicated and talented students anywhere and when they put their minds to a task, they can accomplish great things," said Delta High Principal Nate Maas.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
EDUCATION
KEYT
robotics
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
SMJUHSD
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content