Local Santa Maria high school robotics team invited to state-wide championship tournament

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria's Delta High School Robotics Team has been invited to the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at California Polytechnic State University on Mar. 4.

The team qualified at a regional tournament last October where they placed as finalists.

"We have so much more work to do before the state championship. We have already competed against many of the teams that will be there so we know what our robots must do, and we will be ready," said lead engineer and driver, Jose Quintanar.

Coach Jeff Cooper explained, “We are excited about this opportunity, especially because our students only get a year to learn robotics and compete, whereas students in other schools have four years. Look for the championship tournament to be live streamed on YouTube, March 4th.’’

