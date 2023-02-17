SpaceX successfully launches Starlink satellites from Vandenberg
LOMPOC, Calif. – SpaceX successfully launched a Starlink mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning, just before 11 a.m.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/jMzn6ftWW6— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 17, 2023
The reusable Falcon 9 rocket carried 51 satellites to launch into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), according to the base.
"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and six Starlink missions," said SpaceX.
Following separation, SpaceX said Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/CPoMMzPDgS— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 17, 2023
As of 11:33 a.m., the satellites' deployment was confirmed.
Deployment of 51 Starlink satellites confirmed— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 17, 2023