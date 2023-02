VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites to low-orbit earth from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday at 11:12 a.m.

A back-up window has been established from Saturday Feb. 18 at 10:58 a.m. if the Feb. 17 launch does not happen.

You can livestream the launch on our website here.