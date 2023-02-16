Congressman Salud Carbajal secures $1 million dollars for the Marian Regional Medical Center’s OB/GYN Residency Program

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) delivered a $1,000,000 dollar check today to the Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center to help provide a permanent home for the OB/GYN Residency Program.

The federal funds will help remodel and equip a full-running clinic for residents to serve the community.

Congressman Carbajal was joined by President and CEO Sue Andersen to tour the future home of the expanded Marian Regional Medical Center OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic.

Carbajal and Andersen both emphasized the importance of providing more resources to physicians as the shortage of doctors in the medical field increases.

Andersen said Marian Regional Medical Center is the busiest hospital on the Central Coast and delivered a record-breaking number of $3,200 babies in 2022 -- that is why the OB/GYN program is vital.

Congressman Carbajal secured $22 million dollars from federal funding for 14 projects on the Central Coast -- Marian Regional Medical Center was his second stop on his Community Project Victory Tour.