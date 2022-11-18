Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it delayed its Falcon Rocket 9 launch of 52 low-orbit Starlink satellites set to launch Friday night.
Standing down from tomorrow's launch of Starlink to take a closer look at data from static fire; will announce a new target launch date once confirmed— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 18, 2022
The launch was originally scheduled for Friday at 8:25 p.m.
SpaceX said the Starlink satellites in this launch would provide further internet connection worldwide.
