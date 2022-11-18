Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX said the Starlink satellites in this launch would provide further internet connection worldwide.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday at 8:25 p.m.

Standing down from tomorrow's launch of Starlink to take a closer look at data from static fire; will announce a new target launch date once confirmed

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it delayed its Falcon Rocket 9 launch of 52 low-orbit Starlink satellites set to launch Friday night .

