today at 6:36 pm
Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it delayed its Falcon Rocket 9 launch of 52 low-orbit Starlink satellites set to launch Friday night.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday at 8:25 p.m.

SpaceX said the Starlink satellites in this launch would provide further internet connection worldwide.

For more information, visit: SpaceX.com.

