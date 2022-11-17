The City of Lompoc wants to help the community save money on their electric bill

LOMPOC, Calif.- For the second year in a row the city has a Christmas Light Exchange Program. Lompoc electric customers can bring up to five old holiday light strings to the Lompoc Civic Center Plaza and exchange them for new LED lights.

The city's utility coordinator says LED lights use 70 percent less energy, are safer to handle and are less of a fire hazard compared to incandescent lights.

“They use 75% less energy than than traditional incandescent lights. They're safer to touch. They're not as much of a fire hazard as incandescent lights," said Steven Valle, City of Lompoc Utility Conservation Coordinator.

The city hopes the new LED lights will help reduce the cost of peoples energy bills.

“This kind of curves that need are just due to the fact that they won't really increase your energy bill as much as incandescent lights. Sometimes we see people with two or three or four times the amount of electric need and an energy costs on a utility bill when they use or when they light up during the holiday season. So this is meant to help reduce customers energy bills and just really pave the way for an energy efficient future," said Steven Valle.

The light exchange runs through January 27th. Participants will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Christmas yard decorations and energy-conserving items.