Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 12:09 pm
Published 12:21 pm

Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast

Evan Vega

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery.

Babe Farms says as temperatures decrease the risk of their crops getting frost damage increases.

Whispering Tree Nursery workers recommend plant owners cover plants such as succulents with burlap to protect them from cold temperatures.

Gardners say Christmas trees are frost tolerant and will survive through the winter.

Local farmers say rain is expected next week and if possible keep plants in a greenhouse.

For more on how to protect your plants stay tuned at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on your news channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content