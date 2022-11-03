Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery.

Babe Farms says as temperatures decrease the risk of their crops getting frost damage increases.

Whispering Tree Nursery workers recommend plant owners cover plants such as succulents with burlap to protect them from cold temperatures.

Gardners say Christmas trees are frost tolerant and will survive through the winter.

Local farmers say rain is expected next week and if possible keep plants in a greenhouse.

