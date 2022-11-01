The City of Lompoc is asking for feedback on what designs they would like to see for the skate park at College Park

LOMPOC, Calif.- The re-design project is funded by $3.6 million from California's Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

The current skate park is old and in need of some changes. Skaters say a revamped skate park will mean a lot to the community.

“Skateboard is a huge community thing and regardless of where you're from, what your background is or anything like that skateboarding is super inclusive and it's huge for the community," said Kolten Austin a skateboarder.

In addition to re-working the skate park the college park proposal will also include a playground, security lights, basketball courts, restrooms and more.

People in Lompoc have until Friday November 11th to take the online survey that can be found on the citys website.

Click here for the link to the survey.