Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 11:35 am
Published 11:47 am

Final day for take-off at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria

Christina Rodriguez

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today is the final day to enjoy the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Airport. The aircraft weekend began Saturday with local vendors, food, and drinks for the community to enjoy.

The Kunkle family began the Central Coast Airfest in 2018 and had to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

This year Marketing Chair Heather Kunkle said they are happy and excited to be back. Kunkle said she enjoys seeing the community come together for the love of aviation.

Kunkle, her brother Chris Kunkle and other partners collaborated to showcase the display of planes and military aircraft. Planes of fame will also have 13 of their fleet on display.

For more stay tunned on your news channel at 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content