Final day for take-off at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today is the final day to enjoy the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Airport. The aircraft weekend began Saturday with local vendors, food, and drinks for the community to enjoy.

The Kunkle family began the Central Coast Airfest in 2018 and had to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

This year Marketing Chair Heather Kunkle said they are happy and excited to be back. Kunkle said she enjoys seeing the community come together for the love of aviation.

Kunkle, her brother Chris Kunkle and other partners collaborated to showcase the display of planes and military aircraft. Planes of fame will also have 13 of their fleet on display.

