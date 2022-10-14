The Central Coast Airfest is kicking off this weekend at the Santa Maria Airport after a pandemic hiatus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Central Coast Airfest is back this weekend at the Santa Maria Airport after a COVID-19 pandemic break for jet-setting fanatics.

The event began in 2018 in the Santa Maria Valley by the Kunkle family. Heather Kunkle and her brother, Chris Kunkle partnered with the Chico-based Planes of Fame Air Museum, local vendors, and friends and family to bring this event to life.

The family-friendly event will have food and fun events taking place Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plane displays and aerial performances.

General admission tickets are still available for adults for $20 and $12.50 for youth. Children under four and parking are free. VIP tickets for their Friday night GALA are already sold out.

For more stay tunned for tonight's live shows at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.