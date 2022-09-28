Skip to Content
Lompoc Public Library receives grant funding for building improvements

City of Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Public Library was awarded over $400,000 from the California State Library to enable significant building improvements at the main library branch.

The library received a Building Forward Grant of $403,442 that will be used to install a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to replace the current roughly 20-year-old HVAC system that lacks air conditioning and has poor circulation, according to city officials.

The finding will also be used to renovate the youth restrooms at the library, located at 501 worth Avenue, and make existing restrooms American with Disabilities Act compliant, city officials said.

In addition to the funding from the California State Library, the city will be providing an additional $201,700 toward the improvement projects, which are both expected to take place in 2023.

“The Lompoc Library is grateful for this grant from the California State Library that will improve the quality of our library building, making the facility more welcoming and comfortable for the community,” said Library Director Sarah Bleyl.

The library has made a number of improvements over the past two years, giving a "much-needed update" to the 1969 facility, city officials said.

