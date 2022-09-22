The Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County has new funding available for child care and foster care services

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The non-profit organization "Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County has received new funding from the State of California for child care and foster care services.

Parents can submit an application to receive financial assistance to pay for childcare services.

Steps to apply can be found online and at their in-person location in Santa Maria.

The non-profit says they have over 700 children on its waiting list and hopes to accommodate financial child care services while their funding is available.

Children's Resource & Referral of SBC also say they have over 30 different programs to assist parents and children.

Stay tuned today at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for more information on these services.