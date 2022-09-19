The YMCA in Santa Maria was a popular location with some people still wanting to exercise

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- With the rain coming down in parts of the North County the YMCA says they noticed it has been busier today.

The Y says they have seen more people stopping by throughout the day.

People working out say the gym is normally always busy but is especially busy today because of the rain. No one is working out outside so they have seen more people than usual

Even with the rain the swimming pool is still open they said they have had a good amount of people still getting in the pool throughout the day.

The Y also has indoor basketball courts, racquetball courts and cardio machines inside.