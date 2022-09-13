Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:00 pm
Published 10:24 pm

Redesigns to College Park are being considered Lompoc community members will discuss changes they want to see

Tony Almanza / KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif.- Potential redesigns to college park in Lompoc are being considered community members will discuss what they want to see at the skatepark.

Last year Lompoc was granted $3.6 million dollars through the prop 68 park program. The city wants to add features like two half court basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, a mural wall that will block the wind and much more.

Some skaters in Lompoc said they want to see a lot of new features to the skatepark as well. One skater said the sport is popular here.

“This is a really good skater community. We definitely help each other out. We're not out here to bully each other or put each other down. We just try to build each other up and do the best we can," said Lawrence Daniel a College Park skater.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content