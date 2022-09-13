Redesigns to College Park are being considered Lompoc community members will discuss changes they want to see

LOMPOC, Calif.- Potential redesigns to college park in Lompoc are being considered community members will discuss what they want to see at the skatepark.

Last year Lompoc was granted $3.6 million dollars through the prop 68 park program. The city wants to add features like two half court basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, a mural wall that will block the wind and much more.

Some skaters in Lompoc said they want to see a lot of new features to the skatepark as well. One skater said the sport is popular here.

“This is a really good skater community. We definitely help each other out. We're not out here to bully each other or put each other down. We just try to build each other up and do the best we can," said Lawrence Daniel a College Park skater.