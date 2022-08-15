Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed intercontinental missile launch planned at Vandenberg on Tuesday

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch is planned to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

The routine test was scheduled years in advance and, consistent with previous test launches, will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.

The launch window is set between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification in accordance to the Hague Code of Conduct and notified the Russian government in advance, which is consistent with standard procedures, Vandenberg officials said.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the country's nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.