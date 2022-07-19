Solvang’s Danish Days releases 2022 preliminary schedule

SOLVANG, Calif. – Solvang Danish Days released the preliminary schedule for its "Velkommen Igen," or "Welcome Again"-themed three-day weekend event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 2022 edition of Solvang Danish Days marks a triumphant return of the beloved, annual cultural affair, after an unprecedented two-year pause in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic," said spokeswoman Anna Ferguson-Sparks.

Solvang Danish Days, happening from Sept. 16-18, offers attendees a "total Danish immersion experience" while helping to preserve Solvang's Danish heritage, Ferguson-Sparks said.

"Although Danish Days has surpassed 80 annual celebrations, the festival continues to mesh 'old country charm and customs' with a more modern 'way of life' through its varied activities which blend present-day Danish practices with traditional notions, while still exemplifying everything Danish," she added.

This year's festival features three Danish Maids for the first time in its 85-year history, 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez, 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel, and 2022 Danish Maid Aleena Madrid.

The maids will preside over the weekend's events.

It is the first time in the festival's history that the oldest Danish Made will be holding the title, which is more traditionally given to a high school senior, according to Ferguson-Sparks.

The event also offers activities for all ages, from food events surrounding Æbleskiver to a Danish-style beer and wine garden serving Danish imports, to an ax-throwing arena and interactive history lessons at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art.

The festival includes three parades, Danish folk dancers and musicians performing over town, and live concerts on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage.

Click here for more information about the event and the full preliminary schedule.