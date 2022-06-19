Firefighters respond to brush fire with potential for 100 plus acres off Highway 166, road closures

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out around noon on Sunday off of Highway 166 and Wineman Rd, according to CAL Fire San Luis Obispo.

Adan Orozco, CAL Fire SLO fire captain, said firefighters are holding the flames at about 25 acres as of 1:30 p.m., but that this fire is spreading at a moderate rate of speed with the potential of 100 plus acres.

Orozco said resources are holding the fire with retardant, roads, bulldozer line and hand line.

California Highway Patrol said heavy smoke was visible and officers closed off the roadway from Highway 101 to Bull Canyon Rd.

Orozco said Highway 166 was closed east of Santa Maria as the fire was burning on the south side of the highway around 1:00 p.m.

This is the second vegetation fire in two days to take place near Bull Canyon Rd.

This is a developing story, more information will become available as updates come into the station.